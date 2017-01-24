Derry man admits cultivation of cannabis in Donegal

A Derry man has pleaded guilty to the possession and cultivation of cannabis at an address in Donegal.

Chris McDaid (31) of 41 Farmhill, Foylesprings, Derry, pleaded guilty at Letterkenny Circuit Criminal Court today to possession of a controlled drug and cultivation of cannabis without a license at The Haw, Churchtown, Carrigans on October 23rd, 2015.

The court heard that McDaid had no previous convictions.

Defence counsel, Seán Mac Aodha, said McDaid’s son suffers from a degenerative disease. Making an application for a probation report and an adjournment to next term, Mr Mac Aodha said his client had done a vast amount of research into “the medical area of cannabis”.

Judge Martin Nolan refused the application and adjourned the case to February 2nd for sentencing.