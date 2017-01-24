Donegal’s girl with ‘Fastest Feet’ ready for trip to New York

Emily Kelly is a third class pupil in St. Mary’s N.S., Stranorlar. She is also a member of the Finn Valley Athletic Club.

In early December schools in Donegal sent their young fliers to the County Finals of an athletic competition that could see them go to the prestigious Millrose Games in Manhattan in February. After her great success at county level, Emily then advanced to the national semi-finals and the final which took place in Athlone on Saturday, December 17.

As the winner of the final in Athlone, Emily, who is now regarded as Ireland’s fastest feet, will be flown to New York along with her parents and big sister.

Here she will be hosted by legendary runner and Irish mile record holder Ray Flynn. The highlight of Emily’s trip to New York will be a chance to run against the fastest girls in New York City at the Millrose Games. This is the 110th year of the most prestigious indoor track meet on the calendar. Otherwise known as the indoor Olympics, the meet showcases superstars of athletics, Olympic medallists, World Champions and record holders.

She will also have the honour of meeting Irishman Eamonn Coughlan, a 3-time Olympian and former World Champion in the 5,000m

We wish Emily ever success in New York.