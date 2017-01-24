DONEGAL V KERRY ON TV
Donegal to feature in TG4’s Gaelic Games spring coverage
TG4 Spring Schedule revealed
Donegal and Kerry's clash last year in Tralee was a tasty affair
Donegal's opening National Football League games against Kerry and Roscommon will both feature on TG4's coverage, which has been revealed.
Both Donegal games will have deferred coverage on the day. It is also likely that some of Donegal's other games in the league from Round 3 onwards will also be featured, but plans have not been finalised for them yet.
In all TG4 will broadcast 42 matches in full between live and deferred action on GAA Beo this Spring with top games from the Allianz Leagues, AIB Club Championships, Independent.ie Sigerson & Fitzgibbon Cup Finals, Eirgrid All-Ireland U21 Football Championship, Lidl Ladies Football League Finals and the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Final.
TG4’s weekly live GAA coverage will again be complemented by highlights each Monday evening with action from all the major gaelic games competitions to be seen on GAA 2017 in a new slot at 8:00pm (Beginning on Monday 6 February).
The popular weekend preview/review programme Seó Spóirt also returns on TG4 from Friday 3rd February with Dara Ó Cinnéide and his guests discussing and previewing the weekends action. A brand new series of Laochra Gael will also begin in March, offering a fresh batch of profiles of legendary players of the modern era.
TG4’s Sports Editor Rónán Ó Coisdealbha is very pleased with the channel’s line-up of matches and highlights: “Spring is a very exciting time for the followers of Gaelic games,” he said. “The start of year competitions have thrown up some interesting results and brought a number of new names to the fore, even on the panels of the established county teams. Now come the Leagues and the hunt for silverware continues in earnest with the colleges’ competitions also providing an important showcase for emerging talent. The recently announced new 5 year TV rights deal with the GAA provides us with a really solid basis on which to plan our free-to-view coverage and we look forward to an even stronger partnership that brings mutual benefit and serves the public so well”.
Spring 2017 Gaelic Games schedule on TG4
Saturday 4 February
AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final
St Thomas’ (Galway) v Ballyea (Clare), Live from Semple Stadium, Thurles (5pm)
Sunday 5 February
Allianz Football League – Round 1
Live: Cavan v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan
Deferred: Donegal v Kerry, O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny
Saturday 11 February
AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Finals
Slaughtneil (Derry) v St Vincents (Dublin), Páirc Esler, Newry (2pm)
Corofin (Galway) v Dr. Crokes (Kerry), Gaelic Grounds, Limerick (4pm)
Sunday 12 February
Live: Kilkenny v Waterford, Nowlan Park, Kilkenny (Allianz Hurling League – Round 1)
Deferred: Roscommon v Donegal, Dr.Hyde Park, Roscommon (Allianz Football League – Round 2)
Saturday 18 February
Independent.ie Sigerson Cup Final - Live from the Connacht GAA Centre, Mayo
Sunday 19 February
Allianz Hurling League – Round 2
Live: Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park, Waterford
Deferred: Clare v Kilkenny, Cusack Park, Ennis
Saturday 25 February
Independent.ie Fitzgibbon Cup Final, Live from Pearse Stadium, Galway (1:00pm, hosted by NUIG)
AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final - Cuala (Dublin) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Athletic Grounds, Armagh (3pm)
Sunday 26 February
Allianz Football League – Round 3 (Live match and deferred match)
Sunday 5th March
Allianz Football League – Round 4 and Allianz Hurling League – Round 3 (Live match and deferred match)
Friday 10 March
Gradaim an Uachtaráin (GAA President Awards), Live from Croke Park at 7:30pm
Sunday 12 March
Allianz Hurling League (Round 4) - Live match and deferred match
Live coverage of the O’Connor Cup Final from Elverys McHale Park, Castlebar
Friday 17 March
AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling and Football Championship Finals, Live from Croke Park
Sunday 19 March
Allianz Football League (Round 5) - Live match and deferred match
Sunday 26 March
Allianz Football League (Round 6) and Allianz Hurling League (Round 5) - Live match and deferred match
Sunday 2 April
Allianz Football League (Round 7) and Allianz Hurling League Quarter Finals (Live match and deferred match)
Saturday 8 April
Allianz Football League Finals – Division 3 & 4 Finals
Sunday 9 April
Allianz Football League Finals – Division 1 & 2 Finals
Saturday 15 April
Eirgrid All-Ireland U21 Football Championship Semi Finals
Sunday 16 April
Allianz Hurling League – Semi Finals
Sunday 23 April
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Final
Allianz Hurling League Final
Saturday 29 April
Eirgrid All-Ireland U21 Football Final
Sunday 30 April
Lidl Ladies Football Division 3 and 4 League Finals
Sunday 7 May
Lidl Ladies Football Division 1 and 2 League Finals
