Donegal to feature in TG4’s Gaelic Games spring coverage

Donegal's opening National Football League games against Kerry and Roscommon will both feature on TG4's coverage, which has been revealed.

Both Donegal games will have deferred coverage on the day. It is also likely that some of Donegal's other games in the league from Round 3 onwards will also be featured, but plans have not been finalised for them yet.

In all TG4 will broadcast 42 matches in full between live and deferred action on GAA Beo this Spring with top games from the Allianz Leagues, AIB Club Championships, Independent.ie Sigerson & Fitzgibbon Cup Finals, Eirgrid All-Ireland U21 Football Championship, Lidl Ladies Football League Finals and the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Final.

TG4’s weekly live GAA coverage will again be complemented by highlights each Monday evening with action from all the major gaelic games competitions to be seen on GAA 2017 in a new slot at 8:00pm (Beginning on Monday 6 February).

The popular weekend preview/review programme Seó Spóirt also returns on TG4 from Friday 3rd February with Dara Ó Cinnéide and his guests discussing and previewing the weekends action. A brand new series of Laochra Gael will also begin in March, offering a fresh batch of profiles of legendary players of the modern era.

TG4’s Sports Editor Rónán Ó Coisdealbha is very pleased with the channel’s line-up of matches and highlights: “Spring is a very exciting time for the followers of Gaelic games,” he said. “The start of year competitions have thrown up some interesting results and brought a number of new names to the fore, even on the panels of the established county teams. Now come the Leagues and the hunt for silverware continues in earnest with the colleges’ competitions also providing an important showcase for emerging talent. The recently announced new 5 year TV rights deal with the GAA provides us with a really solid basis on which to plan our free-to-view coverage and we look forward to an even stronger partnership that brings mutual benefit and serves the public so well”.



Spring 2017 Gaelic Games schedule on TG4

Saturday 4 February

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final

St Thomas’ (Galway) v Ballyea (Clare), Live from Semple Stadium, Thurles (5pm)



Sunday 5 February

Allianz Football League – Round 1

Live: Cavan v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan

Deferred: Donegal v Kerry, O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny



Saturday 11 February

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Finals

Slaughtneil (Derry) v St Vincents (Dublin), Páirc Esler, Newry (2pm)

Corofin (Galway) v Dr. Crokes (Kerry), Gaelic Grounds, Limerick (4pm)



Sunday 12 February

Live: Kilkenny v Waterford, Nowlan Park, Kilkenny (Allianz Hurling League – Round 1)

Deferred: Roscommon v Donegal, Dr.Hyde Park, Roscommon (Allianz Football League – Round 2)



Saturday 18 February

Independent.ie Sigerson Cup Final - Live from the Connacht GAA Centre, Mayo



Sunday 19 February

Allianz Hurling League – Round 2

Live: Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park, Waterford

Deferred: Clare v Kilkenny, Cusack Park, Ennis



Saturday 25 February

Independent.ie Fitzgibbon Cup Final, Live from Pearse Stadium, Galway (1:00pm, hosted by NUIG)

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final - Cuala (Dublin) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Athletic Grounds, Armagh (3pm)



Sunday 26 February

Allianz Football League – Round 3 (Live match and deferred match)



Sunday 5th March

Allianz Football League – Round 4 and Allianz Hurling League – Round 3 (Live match and deferred match)



Friday 10 March

Gradaim an Uachtaráin (GAA President Awards), Live from Croke Park at 7:30pm



Sunday 12 March

Allianz Hurling League (Round 4) - Live match and deferred match

Live coverage of the O’Connor Cup Final from Elverys McHale Park, Castlebar



Friday 17 March

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling and Football Championship Finals, Live from Croke Park



Sunday 19 March

Allianz Football League (Round 5) - Live match and deferred match



Sunday 26 March

Allianz Football League (Round 6) and Allianz Hurling League (Round 5) - Live match and deferred match



Sunday 2 April

Allianz Football League (Round 7) and Allianz Hurling League Quarter Finals (Live match and deferred match)



Saturday 8 April

Allianz Football League Finals – Division 3 & 4 Finals



Sunday 9 April

Allianz Football League Finals – Division 1 & 2 Finals



Saturday 15 April

Eirgrid All-Ireland U21 Football Championship Semi Finals



Sunday 16 April

Allianz Hurling League – Semi Finals



Sunday 23 April

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Final

Allianz Hurling League Final



Saturday 29 April

Eirgrid All-Ireland U21 Football Final



Sunday 30 April

Lidl Ladies Football Division 3 and 4 League Finals



Sunday 7 May

Lidl Ladies Football Division 1 and 2 League Finals