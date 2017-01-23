Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, January 23rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Anita McGhee, Derryloughan, Doochary

- Dr. Matthew P. (Gerry) Lawler, Knocknamona, Letterkenny

- Anna Doherty, Greencastle and Derry

- Brian Ferry, Letterkenny

- Michael McCusker, Pettigo

- Mary “May” Harron, Laghey

Anita McGhee, Derryloughan, Doochary

The death has taken place of Anita McGhee, late of Derryloughan, Doochary.

Her remains will leave The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 4pm on Tuesday, to arrive at St. Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown, at 5pm to repose overnight. No wake at the request of the deceased.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, with burial afterwards in Fintown Cemetery.

Derryloughan, Doochary.

Dr. Matthew (Gerry) Lawler, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dr. Matthew P. (Gerry) Lawler, Knocknamona, Letterkenny formerly Dublin.

The funeral was on Sunday, January 22nd, at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Cremation on Monday 23rd January in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin at 3pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the RNLI c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Letterkenny.

House private please.



Anna Doherty, Greencastle and Derry

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Anna Doherty, late of Greencastle and formerly of Creggan Road, Derry.

Removal today, Monday 23rd January, at 1.30pm from Collins Funeral Premises, 1, Dunailainn, Culdaff going to the residence of her daughter Kathleen and Gerry Gill, Church Ark, Greencastle.

Funeral on Wednesday 25th of January at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Donations if desired to Buncrana Community Hospital, c/o any family member, or Liam Collins, Funeral Directors, Culdaff.



Brian Ferry, Lurgybrack, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal hospice of Brian Ferry, late of Lurgybrack, Letterkenny.

His remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Tuesday January 24th at 10.15 am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in New Leck cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Donegal hospice care of any family member



Michael McCusker, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Michael McCusker, late of Belault, Pettigo.

Removal on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo, for 7pm. His Requiem Mass is on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.



Mary “May” Harron, Laghey

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Mary ‘May’ Elizabeth Harron, late of

Carrick West, Laghey.

Removal this evening Monday, January 23rd at 7.30pm from the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon to her late residence. Reposing on Tuesday from 11am to 11pm. House private on morning of funeral. Removal on Wednesday to Laghey Parish Church for 2.30pm Service. Burial afterwards in Drumholm Graveyard. Donations, if so desired, to Laghey Parish Church.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.