Donegal traffic news: Gardaí and ambulances at scene of collision on N15

Gardaí and the emergency services are attending the scene of a crash on the N15 at Laghey.

A garda source confirmed that a single vehicle collision took place within the last hour on the N15 just north of Kee's petrol station and market.

Gardaí and two ambulances are attending the scene but it is understood that there are no serious injuries.

The road remains open and drivers are asked to exercise caution when approaching the area.