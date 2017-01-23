Today's weather in Donegal, Monday, January 23rd
A sun soaked Horn Head pictured from Killahoey Beach, Dunfanaghy on Sunday.
A grey foggy start to today but it will clear as the days goes on.
Morning frost will clear and temperatures this afternoon will rise to between 7 and 10 degrees.
Increasing cloud later this evening in the west in light southwesterly winds.
A small craft warning is in effect along the coast.
Surf conditions are between 2ft to 3ft in light winds.
