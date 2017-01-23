Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, January 23, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Teresa Doherty, Ourt, Gleneely

- Anita McGhee, Derryloughan, Doochary

- Órán Nibbs, Rathdonnell, Trentagh, Letterkenny

- Dr. Matthew P. (Gerry) Lawler, Knocknamona, Letterkenny

- Anna Doherty, Greencastle and Derry

- Brian Ferry, Letterkenny

Teresa Doherty, Gleneely

The death has taken place of Teresa Doherty, Ourt, Gleneely.

Removal from her late residence on Monday, at 10.15am, to St. Mary’s Church, Bocan for requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Anita McGhee, Derryloughan, Doochary

The death has taken place of Anita McGhee, beloved wife of Paddy, of Derryloughan, Doochary.

Her remains will leave The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 4pm on Tuesday, to arrive at St. Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown, at 5pm to repose overnight. No wake at the request of the deceased.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, with burial afterwards in Fintown Cemetery.

Derryloughan, Doochary.

Órán Nibbs, Rathonnell, Trentagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Órán Nibbs, age 7 years, of Rathdonnell, Trentagh, Letterkenny.

Funeral from his home on Monday the 23rd of January at 10.30am for Mass of the Angels at 11am in The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Carrigans Cemetery, Maugherow, Co. Sligo.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to Charlie Mc Clafferty funeral directors, Churchill, Letterkenny on 0749137018.

Dr. Matthew P. (Gerry) Lawler, Knocknamona, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dr. Matthew P. (Gerry) Lawler, Knocknamona, Letterkenny formerly Dublin.

The funeral was on Sunday, January 22nd, at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Cremation on Monday 23rd January in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin at 3pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the RNLI c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Letterkenny.

House private please.



Anna Doherty, Greencastle and Derry

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Anna Doherty, late of Greencastle and formerly of Creggan Road, Derry.

Removal today, Monday 23rd January, at 1.30pm from Collins Funeral Premises, 1, Dunailainn, Culdaff going to the residence of her daughter Kathleen and Gerry Gill, Church Ark, Greencastle.

Funeral on Wednesday 25th of January at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Donations if desired to Buncrana Community Hospital, c/o any family member, or Liam Collins, Funeral Directors, Culdaff.



Brian Ferry, Lurgybrack, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at the Donegal hospice of Brian Ferry, late of Lurgybrack, Letterkenny.

His remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Tuesday January 24th at 10.15 am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in New Leck cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Donegal hospice care of any family member



