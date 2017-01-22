Big double bill kicks off Donegal trad festival

Letterkenny Trad Week kicked off on Friday with a blistering double bill featuring classic US Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Special Consensus and the first Letterkenny visit by Sligo’s dynamic folk orchestra No Crows at the Regional Cultural Centre.

Formed in the Chicago area in 1975, Special Consensus have released 18 recordings and appeared on numerous National Public Radio programmes and cable television shows, including The Grand Ole Opry at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Their 2012 album "Scratch Gravel Road" was Grammy-nominated for Best Bluegrass Album and their 2014 band release "Country Boy: A Bluegrass Tribute To John Denver" won two International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards. Their new album release. "Long I Ride", also won an IBMA award and is also on the current shortlist for a Grammy.

Sligo-based No Crows’ output of original material reflects their diverse musical roots, from Irish traditional to Latin rumba, classical, jazz, rock and Balkan music.

There is another incredible double bill at the RCC on Friday, January 27th, with Na Mooneys of Gaoth Dobhair and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners the Rheingans Sisters from Sheffield. "A Family Affair, Gala Concert" at An Grianán Theatre on Saturday January 28th features an amazing line-up of Martin & Eliza Carthy, Lynched, Rheingans Sisters and young Letterkenny musicians, Coirm.