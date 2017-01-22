Speed concerns in Donegal village

Vehicles are breaking the speed limit as they enter Castlefinn, a Donegal County Council speed survey has confirmed.

“I raised the issue of vehicles speeding on the approaches to Castlefinn late last year and I voiced the very real concern I had that a serious accident was imminent as a result of this,” Sinn Féin Cllr. Gary Doherty said.

The councillor said his concerns have been vindicated through the results of the speed survey.

At the January meeting of the Stranorlar Municipal District, council reported that in November of last year, in response to representations made at the last municipal district meeting, that the road design office completed a speed survey on the N15 Lifford-bound approach to Castlefinn in close proximity to the school.

“The results of this survey confirm that there is an issue at this location with vehicles speeding on approach to and through Castlefinn on the N15,” Garrett Doherty, area council manager for roads, told local councillors.

The council’s road safety engineer will prepare a report on the issues for the regional road safety engineer at Transport Infrastructure Ireland, formerly the National Roads Authority, for consideration of further traffic calming measures, if any, that could be introduced.

In the interim, Mr. Doherty said the council’s road safety engineer will report the speeding issue at the location to the traffic division of An Garda Síochána and request additional enforcement in the area.

"The results of the survey confirm that vehicles are speeding on the approaches and through Castlefinn village, despite the traffic calming measures which are already in place, in the form of gateway signage and central refuge islands,” Cllr. Doherty said.

He said the TII is responsible for determining traffic calming measures on national roads but said, “We certainly need to explore all options.”

Cllr. Doherty said additional traffic enforcement in the village is also hoped to act as a deterrent until potential further traffic calming measures could be put in place.

He said he believed there were speed issues on both sides of the village. And while welcoming the survey, Cllr. Doherty said, “I would also appeal to motorists to slow down and adhere to the speed limit when travelling through Castlefinn, and to be mindful of pedestrians who will be crossing the road.”