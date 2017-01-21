Donegal football legend Packie Bonner promotes his home county in Scotland

A delegation of Irish tourism businesses – including The Central Hotel, Abbey Hotel, The Nesbitt Arms Hotel, Shandon Hotel & Spa, Redcastle Oceanfront Golf & Spa Hotel, as well as Donegal Tourism – was in Glasgow this week, taking part in Tourism Ireland’s first promotion of 2017 in Scotland – a B2B workshop and networking event with key travel professionals.

In all, 25 tourism businesses from Ireland – including hotels, visitor attractions, ferry companies and regional tourism organisations – had the opportunity to meet with influential Scottish tour operators and travel agents, as well local travel and lifestyle journalists. The annual event provides a valuable platform for the participating companies from Ireland to network and win business for the year ahead.

Chris Bond, Caledonian Travel (left), with Claire Clancy and Catherine Doyle, both Abbey, Central and Nesbitt Arms Hotels in Donegal, at Tourism Ireland’s Celtic Connections workshop and networking event in Glasgow.

Donegal soccer legend Packie Bonner from Keadue was on hand too to extol the virtues of his home county and there's no doubt his presence helped to net some additional interest in what Donegal has to offer.

Vanessa Markey, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Since the UK referendum on Brexit, Tourism Ireland has been closely monitoring developments in the British outbound travel market. As our nearest neighbour and our largest market for overseas tourism, Britain will remain a priority for us. The depreciation of sterling against the euro since the referendum means that value for money will be a key message for us in Britain this year. In 2017, Tourism Ireland will continue to work with our industry partners to highlight the ease of getting to the island of Ireland."

Tourism Ireland’s workshop and networking event was timed to coincide with Celtic Connections, Scotland’s premier winter music festival, so it was also a good opportunity to highlight our music and culture, important components of the holiday experience in Ireland, particularly for our ‘culturally curious’ audience.

Kevin Miller and Claire MacDonald, both Eclipse Breaks (left), meeting with Carolynne Harrison and Sarah Coll, both Shandon Hotel and Spa, Dunfanaghy; and Sarah Meehan, Donegal Tourism, at Tourism Ireland’s Celtic Connections workshop and networking event in Glasgow.