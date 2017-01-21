The weather today in Donegal

You can expect temperatures to dip to as low as -2 Celsius tonight as clear skies keep it frosty.

The rest of today will remain cold and dry but there has and will be some lovely sunshine.

Temperatures daytime at best 6 Celsius.

It will be cold tonight with a mix of clear spells and cloudy misty periods. Frost and ice will form locally and mist will thicken into fog in places. Patchy rain will develop along the west coast later tonight but it will stay largely dry elsewhere. Lows of 2 to -2 Celsius mostly light south to southeast breezes, coldest inland under clearer skies.