Donegal to host Ladies GAA Annual Congress

Donegal is to host the Ladies Gaelic Football Association 2017 Annual Congress, it has been announced this week.

The three day congress, which runs from Friday, March 3rd to Sunday, March 4th, will be in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town.

“It is a great on honour for Donegal Ladies to get the chance to host the Congress,” said Donegal Ladies board representative on the Ladies Gaelic Football Central Council, Micheál Naughton.

“It is a big event with delegates from the 32 counties and abroad attending and we are really looking forward to hosting the Congress.”

This is the first time the annual general meeting of the association is be held in Donegal.