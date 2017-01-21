A riverside walk for the River Finn in Donegal's Twin Towns

A riverside walk along the banks of the River Finn in Ballybofey is expected to be completed this year.

In Ballybofey, the work includes a walk from the bridge to the current walkway from Drumboe Woods, as well as creation of viewing areas and rest areas, and clearance of the river bank.

In Stranorlar, the work will include enhancement of an area around the existing playground and provision of outdoor gym equipment.

Stranorlar Municipal District councillors received a briefing on the project at their January meeting.

“It’s great to see it,” local Fine Gael Cllr. Martin Harley said. He also referred to the plans for the new footbridge along the bridge that crosses the Finn and links Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

“This will complement the whole town,” Cllr. Harley said.

The new footbridge will be built on the exterior of the existing bridge, facing MacCumhaill Park, the GAA grounds in Ballybofey.

In the coming quarter, the county council plans to formalise the details of the riverside walk works, to seek quotations and appoint a contractor, and to carry out works, councillors heard.

The river walk project is being funded through €76,000 from the Department of Arts, Heritage and Gaeltacht Affairs and €13,000 in council resources.