Two women charged with operating brothel in Donegal

Two women appeared at Letterkenny District Court today charged with operating a brothel at an apartment block at Justice Walsh Road in Letterkenny on Thursday, January 19th.

During a raid, gardai found €600 in cash and Western Union money receipts for €18,000 which was sent to Romania over a three week period after Christmas.

There was also a man found on the premises whom Gardai believed had paid for sex when they raided the premises at around 7.30pm.

The court heard that both women, Sirin Abdollah, aged 23 and Sefania Manea, aged 21, admitted to operating a brothel and advertising their services on a website.

Gardai said they were satisfied both women were not under pressure and were operating the brothel of their own free will.

Solicitor for the women, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said the women had come to Ireland knowing that money was to be made through prostitution.

sending money home

He said both women were sending money back to their families in Romania as they would only earn an average of €250 per month there.

Ms Abdollah had one child who was in private school in Romania and she was sending money back too educate her, although her family did not know how she was making a living, her solicitor told the court.

Mr Gallagher said both women had given him an assurance that they would leave the country within 48 hours.

He asked if some cash from the €600 seized by Gardai in the apartment could be used for plane tickets for the women.

However, Judge Paul Kelly refused the application out of hand.

He said "I am not doing that. This is the first time we have been given an indication of the type of money being sent back and it is substantial.

Price of ticket

"Let them get on to their families in Romania and get the price of a ticket back."

He also fined each women €250 and ordered that the seized cash be forfeited to the state.