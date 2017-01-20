UPDATE: Body of woman found on Donegal beach taken away for post mortem

Garda say the woman whose body was found on Bundoran beach this morning is not from the locality.

At 8.30 this morning a walker discovered the body washed up on Bundoran’s main beach and informed the emergency services who were at the scene quickly.

Gardaí said the woman, who is in her 60’s, is not from the area and that her family had been informed of her passing.

Her remains have been taken from the scene for a post mortem.