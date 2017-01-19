Man in court over Donegal drugs find

A man has appeared in court today in connection with a drugs find in Letterkenny on Wednesday evening.

Vincent Whoriskey, 35, of 65 Burnside Apartments, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny was charged with alleged possession of cannabis and two allegations of possessing cannabis and cocaine for sale or supply at 65 Burnside Apartments on January 18th.

Garda Inspector Barry Doyle said there was no objection to bail pending strict conditions including signing on three times per week at Letterkenny Garda Station, that he be contactable by telephone and that he also observe a curfew from 8pm to 8am.

Solicitor Frank Dorrian sought that the matter be adjourned to a sitting of Letterkenny District Court in February.

Judge Paul Kelly ordered the accused to undertake the nightly curfew, signing on conditions and that he make a phone number available to gardaí so that he could be reached on a 24-hour basis.

Mr Whoriskey was released on a bond of €250 to appear again on February 20th.