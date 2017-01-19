Mourners in Donegal urged to reach out for support

A priest at the funeral of a 21-year-old who died in tragic circumstances told mourners today, "You'll never walk alone".

In his homily at the Funeral Mass of Shane Goan in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, Fr Ian Fee spoke of the young father of one's love for Liverpool.

"When Shane was brought home to Saimer Drive, his coffin was draped with the flag of Liverpool Football Club," Fr Fee said.

"The flag, the jersey that he wore and that he is laid to rest with, meant so much to him.

"The flag and the jersey both speak to the enduring message of Liverpool. 'You'll never walk alone.'

"We have to take that message to heart here today. If we try to cope with life's challenges and struggles and pain alone, we will fall. We need to keep reinforcing that message in each other. We are not alone. None of us are alone."

He urged anyone who "may feel in the grip of depression" to "please speak to someone, anyone". Shane Goan's football club, Erne Wanderers, he added, have organised a counsellor to work within anyone who needs someone to talk to in the days ahead.

Shane Goan's older brother Christopher and his partner Emily McLaughlin also spoke movingly of their memories of Shane, promising to keep those memories alive and share them with his 2-year-old daughter Laila.

Ms McLaughlin also encouraged anyone struggling with depression to seek help. "I just want everyone to understand that it's okay not to feel okay," she said.

Fr Fee was assisted at the Mass by Fr Cathal O Fearraí, Fr Tiernagh Beggan, Fr Dermot Burke, Fr Vincent Gallogley, Fr Alan Ward and Fr Herbie Bromley.

Mr Goan was laid to rest in Assaroe cemetery after the Mass.

He is survived by his parents Barbara and Thomas, brothers Christopher and JJ, sister Sarah, grandparents Danny, Anne and Mary, partner Emily and daughter Laila.

May he rest in peace.