What's On in Donegal this weekend

LYIT Information Evening, Thursday, January 19th

Letterkenny Institute of Technology is holding an Information Evening for prospective students and their parents tonight from 5pm to 8pm at the Letterkenny and Killybegs campuses. Whether you are considering your CAO options or are a mature students and considering a return to education, come along and view the wide options for courses for 2017/2018.

Letterkenny Panto, Nightly and Saturday afternoon

Letterkenny Pantomime Society’s production of Beauty and the Beast continues runs nightly at 8pm until this Saturday, January 21st, with a matinée at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets for matinée are €8 each or a Family Ticket €30 for 2 adults and 2 children. Evening tickets €15 each or two for €25.

Letterkenny Trad Week, January 20th - 30th

The 10th annual Letterkenny Trad Week sees five gigs over ten days at The Regional Cultural Centre and An Grianan Theatre in Letterkenny.

The line-up includes: Billy Bragg and Joe Henry; Martin and Eliza Carthy; Rheingans Sisters; Julie Fowlis and Kris Drever; Na Mooneys; Lynched; No Crows; and Special Consensus.

Full programme and ticket information at www.angrianan.com.

Robbie Burns Celebration Weekend, Friday 20th and Saturday 21st

Arnolds Hotel in Dunfanaghy will host their annual Robbie Burns Celebration Weekend on the 20th and 21st January, starting with a Shamrock and Thistle Ceilidh night on Friday at 9.30pm in The Whisky Fly Bar.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome to enjoy the evening’s ceilidh dancing, Scotch Gaelic music, poetry readings and Scottish folk songs. The Cloughaneely Players will perform the now famous Tam O Shanter, the log fire will be roaring and a complimentary light supper will be served.

The Burns celebration dinner takes place on Saturday from 7pm. Tickets are priced at €35 and are now available to buy at the Hotel Reception on 074 9136208. Guests will be treated to a welcome whiskey and canapé reception, accompanied by the skirl of bagpipes and a traditional Scottish four-course dinner, accompanied by Scotch tunes and airs from the Bannock Burn Trio. This will be followed by Highland Dancing, poetry readings and live music.

Mass for Sisters of Mercy, Saturday, January 21st

Mass will be celebrated in St. Eunan’s Cathedral this Saturday, January 21st at 10am on behalf of the Sisters of Mercy to mark their departure. All are invited to join in this Mass of Thanksgiving for the services of the Sisters in Letterkenny over the last 50 years.

Inspire '17, Saturday, January 21st

Jason Black

Inspire '17, a day of inspiration and motivation in aid of Pieta House North West takes place 8.45am-4pm this Saturday at Lough Eske Castle. Speakers include; Jason Black, the Letterkenny businessman who climbed Mount Everest; Nikki Bradley, founder of 'Fighting Fit for Ewings', who has completed many daunting challenges; footballer, columnist and author Donal Reid; and many more. For further information or to book tickets, ring Joe Coyle on 087 257 9931 or email him at joe@jdfc.ie.

Information Session and Language Planning Assistants’ Training, Saturday, January 21st

A language planning information and training workshop for the local community will be held on Saturday, January 21st from 11am to 1pm, in Oifig an Lár Chomhaire, Málainn Mhóir.

The event is directed at those who have expressed interest in assisting in a door to door survey in the parishes of Glencolmcille, Kilcar and Ardara. This survey will help us ascertain the current state of the Irish Language and will be used in the preparation of the Language Plan for the area. A travel allowance will be paid to participants.

Further information about the process will be given on the day. We would appreciate any assistance from members of the public and if interested, please contact 087-7736247 or oifiglcpg@gmail.com as soon as possible. Everybody welcome.

Shave or Dye, Saturday, January 21st

A special fundraising event called 'Shave or Dye' will take place in Teach Mhici, Derrybeg on Saturday, January 21st at 9pm to raise money for a cancer charity. This will be followed by a disco with music by DJ Ed.

A 5k fun run will take place earlier, at 2pm.

All proceeds from these events will go to local cancer support group, Scaoil Saor ó Ailse, and the Dyslexia Resources for Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair. Everyone welcome.

Aodh Ruadh Dinner Dance, Saturday, January 21st

If the anecdotal feedback is anything to go by, this year's Dinner Dance is generating unprecedented interest. Thankfully the club had a successful 2016 and that always helps things, so we have much to celebrate as well as our usual individual awards on the night. The big event takes place this Saturday, January 21st in Dorrian's Hotel and dinner will be on the table at 8pm. After the meal, our esteemed Master of Ceremonies, Sean Perry, will introduce the awards and, following those, we will have music by Inside Out. Tickets are available now for €30 from Ferguson's Jewellers and Pearse O'Neill's.