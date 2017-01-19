Donegal people waiting for hospital beds

Twenty-five people are waiting for beds at Letterkenny University Hospital today, including 13 people on trolleys, according to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

In their daily Trolley and Ward Watch, the INMO also reported that 12 patients were waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital, including 11 people waiting on trolleys.

Yesterday, Wednesday, there were 26 people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital and 17 people awaiting beds at Sligo.

Earlier this week, Letterkenny University hospital recorded the most people waiting admission to hospital in the country, when 38 people were awaiting beds on Tuesday, including 17 people on trolleys.