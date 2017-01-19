The late Pat Slevin, well known in south Donegal, north Leitrim and Sligo

Pat Slevin, well-known over a wide area of south Donegal and north Leitrim and Sligo, was laid to rest in the Abbey Assaroe cemetery, Ballyshannon on Tuesday.

The late Mr. Slevin, aged 80, was a very well respected character. An industrious farmer, he was born in Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. He went to school in Newbridge, Co Kildare where he developed a love of rugby, which he held throughout his life.

However, as a 15-year-old he had to leave school to return home to help his father on the farm. His father bought Fort William in Camlin, just outside Ballyshannon, and when Pat married Nuala in 1963, they moved there to begin married life some 53 years ago.

His love of the outdoors and animals was evident throughout his life and he was active on his farms at Camlin and Acres until shortly before his death.

His passion for sport continued throughout his lifetime and he enjoyed the involvement of sons Dermot and William on the GAA fields. His wit (and wisdom) made him a great conversationalist, and as Fr. Cathal O Fearrai said in his Homily on Tuesday, “He loved a good argument, sometimes persisting just to test you.” Indeed, Fr. O Fearrai said that if you were going to engage in an argument with Pat you’d better have your facts right. He always kept abreast of the news and loved watching documentaries on television.

A very hard-working farmer, Pat still had time to be a very good neighbour and enjoyed a good walk with his dogs, stopping off to talk to those he met on the road.

Much of his good work was done quietly such as spearheading the project which saw the refurbishment of Teetunney graveyard along with his good friend, the late Sean McCauley.

Although in poor health for over a year, Pat bore his illness with courage and a quiet fortitude. Possessed with a deep faith, Pat had a great devotion to Padre Pio, while he was most at ease when at home with his family and grandchildren.

His death took place in the care of the North West Hospice on Sunday last and after being waked in the family home, his funeral Mass was concelebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Tuesday by Fr. Cathal O Fearrai, Fr. Herbie Bromley, Fr. Dermot Burke and Fr. Aodhán Cannon.

Afterwards his remains were interred in the Abbey cemetery.

The late Mr. Slevin is survived by his wife, Nuala; sons, Dermot, Willie, Ciaran; daughter, Patricia; son-in-law, Paul Tuohy; brother, Tom; sister, Mary; grandchildren Ciara and Ashley; a large circle of friends and relatives, to whom sympathy is extended.