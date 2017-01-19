Major drugs find in Donegal

Drugs, including suspected cocaine and cannabis with a street value of over €7,000, have been seized in Letterkenny.

The find came as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation involving the Letterkenny Garda Drug Unit into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Letterkenny area.

They searched two premises on the town’s Lower Main Street last evening (Wednesday) at approximately 6.30pm.

In the first search, an estimated €4,000 worth of cannabis was seized, while in the second search, cocaine with an estimated street value of €2,000 was found, as well as more cannabis with an estimated street value of just over €1,000.

One man has been arrested, and is being questioned at Letterkenny Garda Station.

They are also appealing to anyone with information about drug crime to contact gardaí.