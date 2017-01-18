Donegal suffer heavy defeat at hands of Tyrone

Donegal suffered a big defeat at the hands of a hungry Tyrone team in Healy Park, Omagh.

Tyrone 2-23

Donegal 0-6

Tyrone needed to win by a big margin to clinch a semi-final spot in the Dr. McKenna Cup and they were well on their way at half-time as they led 1-12 to 0-3.

The physical difference was very evident from early on as Donegal tried to play a defensive game but Tyrone were able to hit points from anywhere.

Donegal did do well early on, Michael Langan, one of the most impressive Donegal perrormers, cancelling Cahir McCullagh's early point.

But then Tyrone hit three in-a-row from Jonathan Munroe, Darren McCurry and Niall McKenna.

Langan added a second point after a great run by Jason McGee, but McCurry replied and then a defensive blunder saw Ronan McHugh hit the Donegal net on 13 minutes.

From there to the break it was all Tyrone as they added points at will to a solitary reply from Michael Carroll. Among the Tyrone point scorers were Peter Harte (2), McCurry (2) and McHugh.

Tyrone had Declan McClure black carded on 31 minutes after hauling Michael Langan to the ground, but they were able to bring in Niall Sludden, who immediately hit another point for the Tyrone men.

SECOND HALF

Niall Sludden and Cahir McCullagh stretched the Tyrone lead inside five minutes of second half.

Peter Harte then added two more, both from outside the 45m line. Donegal created a goal chance on 49 minutes as Michael Langan found Jamie Brennan but he saw his effort come back of the crossbar.

At the other end substitute Colm Cavanagh was jsut wide with a goal effort. Donegal got their first score of the second half as Michael Langan hit a superb effort from outside the 45. Jason McGee added another a minute later, also from distance.

Tyrone finished strong with Cahir McCullagh fisting to the Donegal net with three minutes left.

Overall a bad night for Donegal. Stephen McMenamin did very well at full-back while the middle of the field fared well also with Michael Langan and Jasoln McGee the standout players.

Scorers - Donegal: Michael Langan 0-3; Michael Carroll, Jason McGee, Jamie Brennan 0-1 each.

Tyrone - Darren McCurry 0-6; Cahir McCullagh 1-2; Ronan McHugh 1-1; Peter Harte 0-5,2f; Ronan O'Neill 0-5,3f; Niall Sludden 0-2; Jonathan Monroe, Niall McKenna 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: Danny Rodgers; Danny Monagle, Stephen McMenamin, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Ciaran Gibbons, Niall Friel, Christian Bonner; Michael Langan, Tony McClenaghan; Michael Carroll, Gavin McBride, Dáire Ó Baoill; Ethan O'Donnell, Jason McGee, Conor Doherty. Subs., Jamie Brennan for McBride; Daniel Gallagher for E O'Donnell, both ht; Colm Kelly for Friel 44; Gary McFadden for Gibbons 53; Ciaran Diver for Bonner 60; Adam Neely for C Doherty 66

TYRONE: Niall Morgan; Padraig Hempsey, Justin McMahon, Cathal McCarron; Peter Harteoi;/, Tiernan McCann, Jonathan Monroe; Matthew Donnelly, Padraig McNulty; Declan McClure, Ronan O'Neill, Niall McKenna; Darren McCurry, Cahir McCullagh, Ronan McHugh. Subs., Niall Sludden for McClure, bcard 32; Colm Cavanagh for M Donnelly 50; Ronan McNabb for Harte 54; Lee Brennan for McCurry 66

REFEREE: Padraig Hughes (Armagh)