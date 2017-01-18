Donegal man to speak on experiences of helping in refugee crisis

A Donegal man who has spent the last 12 months helping refugees in Greece will be speaking about his experiences at this year’s READ DL initiative in the Central Library Letterkenny tomorrow evening.

Aidan O'Doherty who is originally from Lifford and now living in Donegal Town retired from the Council in 2014 after nearly forty years of service and has spent the last 12 months supporting the refugees in Greece who have been fleeing persecution in their own home countries.

Aidan went to Greece last year because he was affected by the sight of so many people

leaving their homes all over the Middle East and North Africa to make a very hazardous

journey to Europe.

Speaking in the run up to the READ DL launch Aidan said: “I met retired colleagues for lunch

in early 2016 and we talked together about the refugee situation and about our desire to do.

At the time, refugees were travelling to Greece and the Greek Islands from

Turkey. We decided there and then that we would volunteer to work with refugees in

Greece.

“Friends went out, almost immediately, to the Greek Island of Lesvos. Subsequently I went

to Piraeus on the outskirts of Athens in May 2016 and with others, worked as independent

volunteers with the refugees that had landed in Piraeus port from the Islands”.

Aidan who worked as a senior engineer at the National Road Design Office and was

instrumental in the development of a number of key road infrastructural projects in Donegal

and the north west region, returned to Piraeus in November last year with three other people

and worked as volunteers with the Norwegian Group A Drop in the Ocean at various

locations and camps in Athens.

Aidan, along with two others, is returning to Piraeus again this Sunday and intends to return

a number of times during 2017.

“We pay our own expenses, flights, meals, accommodation and car-hire. While we are there

we work directly with the refugees, distributing clothing and footwear and toys to the

children. And a lot of these items are bought with money given to us by friends, family,

acquaintances and colleagues who have also been touched by the situation”.

The book chosen for this year’s READ DL initiative is particularly fitting and throws a light on

the life experiences of those forced to live under Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Deborah Ellis’s

book The Breadwinner tells the story of one family’s survival under Taliban rule in

Afghanistan and is told by the daughter Parvana and has been chosen as the book for this

year’s READ DL, One Book, One Community initiative.

READ DL 2017 will be launched in the Central Library, Letterkenny at 7pm on Thursday 19th

January and everyone is welcome.