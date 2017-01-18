Fines and suspensions proposed for Kilcar and Naomh Conaill

Naomh Conaill and Kilcar are facing monetary fines and Naomh Conaill a number of suspensions following an investigation into their league meeting at the end of last season.

Naomh Conaill have been hit with a proposed fine of €300 and a proposed suspension of 24 weeks has been handed down to Naomh Conaill team trainer Martin Gallagher. Naomh Conaill player Owen Waide has been hit with a proposed one match ban.

Kilcar are facing a proposed fine of €100 and the red card shown to Kilcar player Stephen Shovlin, at the end of the game, still stands.

The Democrat has also learned that referee Seamus McGonagle stated in his report that has made a mistake in booking Shovlin.

Both clubs have the right to appeal the fines and the individuals that are facing suspension have, under rule, the right to ask for personal hearings.

However, officials from both clubs did not wish to comment on the proposed fines and bans.

The investigation was launched into the game following a number of ugly scuffles that broke out towards the end of the game and again at the final whistle.

Kilcar, who won the game 2-16 to 3-8 to clinch the Division One League title, called for the investigation.