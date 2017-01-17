Funeral arrangements for Donegal woman Bernie Dorrian of Dorrian's Imperial Hotel confirmed

Funeral arrangements for the late Bernie Dorrian of the Imperial Hotel, Ballyshannon, who passed away earlier today, have been confirmed to the Donegal Democrat by Patrick McKenna funeral director.

Her remains will repose on Wednesday and Thursday from 11am to 9pm at Dorrian's Imperial Hotel.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday at 12 noon. Please note that there will be family time on the morning of the funeral. Interment immediately after Requiem Mass at Abbey Assaroe.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund.

Bernie, a twin sister of Lucy, died surrounded by those who loved her at the Sheil Hospital in the town this morning.

Recently she had bravely battled illness, with typical fortitude and grace.

One of a family of 13, she was always young at heart. She was a driving force behind the remarkable displays of soft toys, Santas and other furnishings at Christmas time which annually saw the foyer of the hotel turned into a Santa’s grotto that children of all ages came in to the hotel to admire.

Bernie was ever-present in the hotel. Often on the desk to welcome visitors and guests, however, very often it was the unseen hours of work in the kitchens, the laundry and upstairs in the hotel, away from the many who frequented the hotel, which were central to her contribution to a business which is at the very heart of Ballyshannon.