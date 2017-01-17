Cow gives birth to triplet calves on Donegal farm

A Donegal farm family got a very pleasant surprise recently when one of their Friesian cows gave birth to triplets.

The Callen farm in Carnone in Raphoe was the location for this unusual birth and the good news is that all three heifer calves are thriving since they were born on January 2nd last. The calves are a brown/red colouring, sired by their on farm Hereford bull.

Jennifer Callen told the Democrat: "Darren (her son) had her scanned and knew she was carrying triplets. Darren did really well. The cow threw the first one herself, needed a bit of help with the second and it's a miracle that the third one was delivered at all. Darren is very good with the animals and did very well. The whole excitement was over in less than 30 minutes, but it really is something."

The Callens run a mixed beef and dairy herd with some sheep at Carnone.

Our photograph by Clive Wasson features Darren Callen with his niece Sara and nephew Matthew Young (from Castlederg) on the farm with the three thriving calves and their mother.

Photo Clive Wasson.