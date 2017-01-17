LYIT student receives new Donegal design award

A new award for innovative digital design was awarded at Letterkenny Institute of technology for the first time recently.



Pictured is Matteo Vinti (centre), an honors graduate of digital design at LYIT originally from Italy being awarded the Johnny Boyle Award for ‘Most Innovative Design Graduate’ in 2016.



The award recognises the commitment of the late Johnny Boyle, a popular lecturer in design at LYIT for almost 20 years, who passed away last year.

Also in the picture are LYIT President Paul Hannigan, Head of Design and Creative Media Nollaig Crombie, Head of School of Business Michael Margey and College Registrar Billy Bennett.