BREAKING NEWS: Man seriously injured in early morning Donegal crash

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a collision in which a man was seriously injured in a road accident near Carrigans in the early hours of this morning.

The single vehicle collision occurred around 3.40 am at Kildrum Lower.

The driver of the car is being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Gardaí are also investigating the theft of a BMW car in Killea in an area known locally as Killea cottages.

The theft occurred at around 3.30am when the vehicle was taken from outside a house.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Letterkenny garda Station on (074) 916 7100 or the confidential line on 1800 666 111.