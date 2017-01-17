Donegal mourns the death of Bernie Dorrian of the Imperial Hotel, Ballyshannon



Ballyshannon has lost a lady with the news this morning that Bernadette (Bernie) Dorrian, has passed away.

A member of the Dorrian family who own the Imperial Hotel in Ballyshannon, Bernie was a well known face to the many people visiting the town for either business or pleasure as well as being a highly respected member of the local community.

Bernie, a twin sister of Lucy, died surrounded by those who loved her at the Sheil Hospital in the town this morning.

Recently she had bravely battled illness, with typical fortitude and grace.

One of a family of 13, she was always young at heart. She was a driving force behind the remarkable displays of soft toys, Santas and other furnishings at Christmas time which annually saw the foyer of the hotel turned into a Santa’s grotto that children of all ages came in to the hotel to admire.

Bernie was ever-present in the hotel. Often on the desk to welcome visitors and guests, however, very often it was the unseen hours of work in the kitchens, the laundry and upstairs in the hotel, away from the many who frequented the hotel, which were central to her contribution to a business which is at the very heart of Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed, enquiries to Patrick McKenna funeral director, Ballyshannon, on 087 248 5819.