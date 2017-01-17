Letterkenny University Hospital has the highest number of patients waiting for a bed than any other hospital in the country this morning.

Figure released from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that 38 patients were waiting for beds at the hospital this morning, an increase of seven on yesterday.

Of those, 17 were on trolleys and 21 were waiting in wards.

There were ten patients waiting on beds at Sligo University Hospital.

A total of 527 patients were waiting to be admitted at hospitals around the country this morning.