Well-known Donegal hotelier, John Connor, passes away

The death has taken pace of well-known publican and hotelier, John Connor, late of Downings.



Mr Connor ran the popular Downings Bay Hotel in the village along with his family.

He also formerly ran the Fleets Inn in the seaside village.



He passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday after a recent illness.



His remains are reposing at his late residence in Downings and his funeral will take place on Wednesday (January 18th) at the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for requiem mass at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.