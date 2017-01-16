Coláiste Cholmcille Ballyshannon School News

BT Young Scientist

Last week three Coláiste Cholmcille students spent three days in Dublin at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition in the RDS. Andrea Mc Glynn, Katie Slevin and Ana Keon put together a presentation entitled 'Can mirror therapy improve basketball skills?' Their investigation involved several weeks of testing subjects before and after training using mirror therapy, such as performing a stationary basketball dribble in front of a mirror and receiving feedback on this. They concluded that mirror therapy improves basketball skills. The group received a highly commended ribbon in the Biological and Ecological section.

Katie Slevin, Andrea Mc Glynn and Ana Keon at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition last week.



Best Foot Forward for the Step Challenge

This week sees the beginning of the Step Challenge in Coláiste Cholmcille for all staff and students, which will continue until February 9th. Students will keep track of the number of steps they take using apps such as the Health app in iOS, or Pacer for Android phones. Each individual result will then contribute to the class average per week. A record of class averages will be posted on the Healthy Schools noticeboard outside the Chaplain's Office, as will the names of highest scoring individuals in each year group. At the end of four weeks, prizes will be awarded for the class with the highest average number of steps, and the person who took the most steps. All school staff have been invited to participate as well. The Step Challenge is a being organised by TY students in conjunction with the P.E. Department and the Healthy Schools programme.



TYs Teaching French in Primary Schools

Local primary school students are benefiting from taster classes in the French language, delivered by our Transition Year French students. The students have worked together to produce presentations for the primary school pupils, covering conversation basics, numbers and other vocabulary. This process has helped the TYs to improve their own knowledge of the language, as well as develop their teamwork, public-speaking and organisation skills. This is also a valuable experience for the primary school pupils, as it will allow them to become familiar with the subject before beginning to study it in second level.



LYIT Taster Day for TY

A number of TY students will held to Letterkenny this Friday to take part in a taster course organised by LYIT. The day will include a sample of Business, Law, Sports and Design & Creative Media courses available at the college. This is an excellent opportunity for students to get experience of the courses on offer. Early exposure to the courses will help the TYs to make a more informed decision about the subject choice in Fifth Year.



U16 Boys B All Ireland Playoffs

Coláiste Cholmcille hosted the Under 16 Boys B All Ireland preliminary playoffs last week, and our own boys were successful in both their matches. Three schools took part: Coláiste Cholmcille, St. David's, Arcane, and St. Declan's, Cabra. Coláiste Cholmcille beat St. David's 65-56, and St. Declan's 54-43. Having won both matches Coláiste Cholmcille proceeded to All Ireland playoffs in Glanmire, Co. Cork, but were unfortunately knocked out of the competition despite an impressive first game.



JC Inservice

Coláiste Cholmcille will be closed for students on Monday the 23rd of January to allow staff to participate in a New Junior Cycle training day.



TY Drama

Transition Year theatre students will be on the road once again as they head to Mullingar for the first heat of the All Ireland TY Drama Competition. Miss Garvey's class will present 'How to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse', Mr. Beattie's class will present 'Check, Please!' and Miss Christie's class will present....???



Important Dates

January 23rd - School Closed for New Junior Cycle Inservice

February 7th - Open Day & Night

February 8th - Junior Cert Mocks Begin

February 10th - Leaving Cert Mocks Begin

February 20th-24th - Mid-Term Break



LC & JC Timetables

The timetables for the Junior Cert, Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied exams are available on the school website www.ccbs.ie as well as www.examinations.ie



Evening Study

A large number of Third, Fifth Year and Sixth Year students have signed up for evening study. This is a valuable service as it allows students a quiet and regulated space to manage homework and study. Evening study runs from 4.15 to 6.45 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.