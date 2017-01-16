Donegal does the trick for Temple Street . . .

Donegal showed it had real bite when it came to raising funds for Temple Street Children’s University Hospital at Hallowe’en, with more than seven thousand euro raised at Trick or Treat parties held across the county.

Today the hospital revealed that 55 Trick or Treat parties held in Donegal raised an impressive €7,200 for Temple Street.

2016 was the most successful year ever for the annual Trick or Treat for Temple Street fundraiser, supported by MiWadi, which sees spooktacular Hallowe’en parties held the length and breadth of Ireland to raise vital funds for the children’s hospital. Nationwide €385,000 has been raised so far.

The funds raised from ‘Trick or Treat for Temple Street’ will help purchase much-needed Digital X-Ray equipment for the hospital’s Radiology Department. With these high-spec machines, Temple Street will be able to produce high-quality Digital X-Rays much quicker; meaning larger numbers of children can be seen in one day, reducing stressful waiting times and the length of time they have to spend in Radiology.

Ciara Mealy, Campaigns Executive with Temple Street Foundation says, “Our amazing army of Trick or Treaters really went above and beyond for Temple Street at Halloween. We were so thrilled to see the photos you sent us of your ghoulish gatherings and creepy costumes. Thank you so much to everyone for their generosity and kindness to our little patients.”