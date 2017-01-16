Dozens of Donegal patients waiting on hospital beds

Thirty-one people were awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, including 12 people on trolleys.

The daily Trolley and Ward Watch report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation also noted that 10 people were on trolleys awaiting beds at Sligo University Hospital.

The figures comes days after Sen. Pádraig MacLochlainn reported that there were 7,172 outpatient cancellations at LUH in 2016, up from 5,340 in 2013.

“Huge numbers of people are having their important procedures or appointments cancelled,” Sen. MacLochlainn said.

“Nothing they’re trying is working,” Sen. MacLochlainn said. Earlier this month, Sen. MacLochlainn reported that Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) had deployed the full capacity protocol 103 times in 2016.

“The full capacity protocol, as we know now, was almost permanently used in 2016 and will be used probably almost permanently in 2017,” he said.

He said the phrase, “robbing Peter to pay Paul” had been used to describe the impact of the full capacity protocol, but added, “You’re not even 'paying Paul', because you’re not reducing trolley numbers”.

The protocol, “was supposed to be a last resort, but now it’s the first option,” he said.

“The gimmicks and all of the things they’re trying are not working,” Sen. MacLochlainn said. “It goes back to the core point - unless you invest properly in health services, this is what you’re going to face.”

The senator said the minister and government need to outline a multi-year plan for necessary investment in beds and staff across what he called, “our broken system”.