Did Donegal fans miss out on U2 tickets?

Tickets for U2’s forthcoming Croke Park concert, which went on sale this morning, were sold out in a short time with many tickets already appearing on resale websites at significantly inflated prices.



The news of the sold out concert, which will celebrate the release of the “Joshua Tree” album, and the subsequent resale prices prompted an outpouring of anger from fans.



Fans took to social media to voice their disappointment at not being able to purchase tickets online.



Seatwave, a reselling service, is currently listing the average price of tickets being resold through the site as €319.91 and some individual tickets, that cost less than €100 originally, are now being advertised for over €1,000.



Early indications are their will not be a second concert in Dublin as the venue is one of the largest the group will play to on their current tour.

