Shock at tragic weekend death of Donegal man
Young Ballyshannon man played for Erne Wanderers Football Club
There is shock in Ballyshannon and Belleek at the death of a young man who died tragically at the weekend.
Shane Goan (21) died in Co. Fermanagh on Saturday night. Originally from Saimer Drive in Ballyshannon he had been living in Belleek.
A father of one, he was from a well-known Ballyshannon Family.
Shane played with Erne Wanderers Football Club in Ballyshannon.
