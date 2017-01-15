Shock at tragic weekend death of Donegal man

There is shock in Ballyshannon and Belleek at the death of a young man who died tragically at the weekend.

Shane Goan (21) died in Co. Fermanagh on Saturday night. Originally from Saimer Drive in Ballyshannon he had been living in Belleek.

A father of one, he was from a well-known Ballyshannon Family.

Shane played with Erne Wanderers Football Club in Ballyshannon.