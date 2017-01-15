Donegal's Young Guns go down to Cavan

Donegal’s U-21s tired in the second half as Cavan ran out convincing winners in the second series of Dr. McKenna Cup in Ballybofey



Donegal 1-6

Cavan 2-14



The Donegal team showed five changes from last Sunday with goalkeeper Dylan Doherty, Ciaran Gillespie and Ciaran Gibbons included along with Ethan O’Donnell and Adam Neely who both came on as substitutes against UUJ.

The home side took a while to settle while in contrast, Cavan, buoyed by their opening day win over Tyrone, hit the ground running. Two Seanie Johnston frees and a delightful point from captain and centre half back, Martin Reilly, saw the visitors take command early on.

And but for a smart save from debutant keeper Doherty, Cavan would have raised an early green flag with Shane Tierney’s well struck effort smothered by the Moville man.

Cavan were well in control and Donegal rarely ventured into attack. The couple of times they did threaten a score, their efforts dropped short into the keeper’s arms.

Donegal were struggling and 18 minutes in, they were still without a score. But then out of nothing, Declan Bonner’s side drew level. Carroll’s blocked down effort screwed into the arms of Ethan O’Donnell who did brilliantly to work enough space and fire low past James Farrelly in the Cavan goal.

The visitors’ response was immediate - Ciaran Brady giving them back the lead with a well taken score.

But Donegal’s tails were up and they were almost in for a second goal only for Adam Neely’s goalbound effort to deflect up and over the bar.

Michael Carroll, playing well at midfield, quickly followed that up with a fine score and suddenly Donegal were in front.

The home side looked to have found their rhythm and while they lost Ciaran Gillespie to what looked like an injury, they were a different side in the second quarter.

Niall O’Donnell got on plenty of ball at half forward and Michael Langan and Carroll were also prominent at midfield.

Cavan managed to draw level with a free from substitute Niall McDermott but in injury time at the end of the first half, the visitors had full-back Padraig Faulkner to thank for denying Ethan O’Donnell a second goal. The big No. 3 got his head in the way of the Glenties man’s powerful drive which looked bound for the back of the net. It meant the sides went in level at the break, 1-2 to 0-5.

Cavan struck early in the second half to open a three point lead with points from Turloch Mooney, Padraig Faulkner and Seanie Johnston.

Donegal did respond well with points from Conor Morrison and Adam Neely. Cavan went three clear again minutes later with Gerard Smith and Killian Clarke pointing.

Jason McGee, just in the game, hit a mighty free for Donegal to cut the lead to two, but then Cavan struck for a goal with Rory Dunne sliding home after a move through the heart of the Donegal defence.

Full-back Padraig Faulkner added his second but Glenswilly's Ciaran Gibbons hit a might point in reply to leave it 1-11 to 1-6 as the game entered the final quarter.

Cavan had a late second goal and a few points from Paul O'Connor to put a more convincing look to the scoreboard.



DONEGAL: Dylan Doherty, Conor Morrison (0-1), Stephen McMenamin, Danny Monagle; Ciaran Gibbons (0-1), Ciaran Gillespie, Daire O’Baoill; Tony McClenaghan, Michael Carroll (0-1); Conor Doherty, Michael Langan, Niall O’Donnell, Ethan O’Donnell (1-0), Gavin McBride, Adam Neely (0-2, 1f). Subs: Brendan McCole for Gillespie (20), Jason McGee (0-1, f) for McBride (41), Darragh Black for Neely (46), Daniel Gallagher for Ethan O’Donnell (52), Naoise O’Baoill for Langan (58), Ciaran Diver for Doherty (60).



CAVAN: James Farrelly; Fergal Reilly, Padraig Faulkner (0-3), Killian Brady; Ciaran Brady (0-1), Martin Reilly (0-1), Gerard Smith (0-1); John McCutcheon, Tomas Corr; Joe Dillon, Turloc Mooney (0-1), Killian Clarke (0-1); Shane Tierney, Niall McKiernan, Sean Johnston (0-4, 4f). Subs: Niall McDermott (0-1, f) for Dillon (20), Stephen Murray for Corr (30), Rory Dunne (1-0) for Shane Tierney (35), Christopher Conroy (0-1) for McKiernan (52), Paul O’Connor (1-0) for Mooney (58), Joshua Hayes for Smith (66)



REFEREE: Barry Cassidy (Derry).