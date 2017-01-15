Hearing on future of  Donegal-Derry border after Brexit taking place tomorrow     

A UK government committee which is investigating the future of the border after Brexit will hear evidence tomorrow on the issues affecting communities in Donegal and Derry relating to the UK’s departure from the EU.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee will take public evidence in Derry tomorrow for its inquiry into the future of the land border with the Republic of Ireland.

The inquiry is assessing the options for the future of the border under the different potential scenarios for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.

The aim of the session will be to gain an insight into the views of communities,businesses and other organisations located close to the border, and how these should be addressed as part of the negotiations on leaving the EU.

The committee is made up of 13 MPs and will sit in the Guildhall in Derry. It will hear from Derry City and Strabane District Council, Donegal County Council, the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce and the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

Michael Tunney, head of enterprise and economic development with Donegal County Council and Toni Forrester, chief executive of Letterkenny Chamber, will give evidence.

Other people who will give evidence to the committee will be Michael Gallagher, strategy manager, and Richard Osterhus, funding manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council; and Sinead McLaughlin, chief executive of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.