Four Donegal candidates reported  to Garda over election documentation

Two unsuccessful Donegal general election candidates are among those who have been reported to the Garda by the Standards in Public Office Commission for failing to send or complete statutory documentation relating to election donations or expenses.

Two unsuccessful Seanad candidates from the county have also been reported.

In its reports on the 2016 Seanad and Dáil elections Election, the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) said files have been sent to gardaí on 66 Dáil candidates and 24 Seanad candidates.

County councillor and non-party candidate Ian McGarvey and non-party candidate Michael Mooney are among 43 people who (Sipo) said failed to provide the required documentation or have not provided clarification or further details as requested.

Cllr McGarvey has been reported to gardaí for allegedly failing to provide a certificate of monetary donations, a donation statement and a statutory declaration.

Sipo has also referred Mr Mooney’s case for allegedly having an election expenses statement outstanding, and having incomplete documentation.

In the Seanad, Sipo has sent files to the Garda concerning 24 candidates who it said had failed to return the required statutory documentation.

The 24 includes former Donegal Fianna Fáil TD Niall Blaney who ran in the Industry and Commerce Panel and former Fianna Fáil county councillor Seosamh Ó Ceallaigh. Sipo said Mr Ó Ceallaigh either failed to provide or complete a certificate of monetary donations.

Peter Casey, the Derry-born entrepreneur who has strong Donegal links, is also among the 24 names sent to the Garda.

Mr Casey had initially declared his intention to run as an independent in the Dáil election in Donegal before taking an nomination from Ibec as a candidate on the Seanad Industrial and Commercial Panel.