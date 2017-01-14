Two young children among those who escaped Donegal fire



Two primary school children were among those who escaped from a late night fire at a home in Donegal, it has emerged.

The fire broke out at a detached home at Burt on th3 N14 between Letterkenny and Derry on Thursday night.

The family living in the house, understood to be two adults and two young children, escaped after having been alerted by a fire alarm.

The family, who are well-known in the area, escaped the house before fire crews from Letterkenny and Derry arrived at the scene of the fire which was reported at 9.25 pm.

Extensive damage was caused to the attic and first floor of the house.