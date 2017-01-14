Brendan Bradley honoured by Soccer Writers of Ireland

Legendary Finn Harps striker, Brendan Bradley, was the recipient of a special award at the Soccer Writers Association of Ireland Awards on Friday night in Dublin.

A little history was made as record Ireland goalscorer Robbie Keane made a presentation on behalf of the SWAI to Brendan Bradley, the greatest goalscorer in League of Ireland history with 235 goals, the vast majority of which came in the blue and white of Finn Harps.

To cap a great night for him, Robbie Keane also received the Special International Career Achievement Award presented by Martin O'Neill. Dundalk scooped the Media Officer prize for which Harps' own Declan Kerr was nominated. Well done to Declan and the media team on their great work last year.