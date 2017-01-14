Donegal schools recognised at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Six awards have been handed out to Donegal schools at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Four Donegal schools recognised at the event with six projects being highly commended.

The schools that were recognised were: Choláiste Cholmcille, Magh Ene College, Coláiste Ailigh and Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair.

The exhibition is designed to raise engagement by schools in science, technology, engineering and maths. Students aged 12-19 years from all over the island are invited to showcase innovative science and technology projects to around 50,000 visitors each year.

Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny was highly commended for three projects - two in the senior age group and one in the junior category and in the categories of social and behavioural sciences and biological and ecological.

The projects were: whether highlighter pens help you to study better, a study of attitudes in relation to the Irish language, and an exploration of the influence of parents on cigarette smoking among Irish teenagers.

Choláiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon was highly commended in the intermediate age group for a project in the biological and ecological category which looked at whether mirror therapy can improve basketball skills.

Magh Ene College in Bundoran was highly commended for an intermediate age project project on parental attitudes in the north west towards the HPV vaccine in the social and behavioural sciences category.

Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair teacher Siobhan U Shearcaigh received the the Intel Educator of Excellence award.

The overall winner of the 53rd BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition was 16 year old Shane Curran, a fifth year student from Terenure College, Dublin.

He won the prize for his project entitled ‘qCrypt: The quantum-secure, encrypted, data storage solution with multijurisdictional quorum sharding technology’.

The announcement was made in the BT Arena at Dublin’s RDS on Friday evening by Richard Bruton TD, Minister for Education and Skills, and Shay Walsh, Managing Director, BT Ireland.

Donegal TD and Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Joe McHugh TD, presented the Irish Aid-sponsored ‘Science for Development’ Award to Jack O’Connor and Diarmuid Curtin from Desmond College Limerick for their ergonomic planter project.