Minor collision cleared on Donegal road
Back of Errigal road described as 'passable with care'.
The back of Errigal road, the R251, has been cleared after a minor road traffic collision this morning.
Gardaí said the collision resulted in material damage but no injuries. No further information was currently available.
Gardaí describe the road as passable with care.
In a report this morning, AA Roadwatch reported icy conditions on the R251, which runs from Termon along the back of Errigal.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on