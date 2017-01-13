Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, January 13th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place of Christy McDyre, 19 Cranmer Close, East Cote, Middlesex and formerly of Derries, Kilraine, Glenties.

Viewing will take place at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara from until 6.20pm on Friday evening. Removal to St. Conal's Church, Glenties to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.



Frances McLaughlin, Letterkenny/Dublin

The death has taken place of Frances McLaughlin, 1 Harvey New Line Road, Letterkenny / Rathmines, Dublin.

Formerly The Castle, Tullyarvan, Buncrana and Rathmines, Dublin. Former Librarian at RTÉ. Beloved daughter of the late John and Kathleen and much loved sister of Veronica,(Ballybofey), John (Cavan) and Liam (Monaghan). Deeply regretted by her sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, Veronica and Paul Trayers, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey from 7pm today, Thursday.

Funeral leaving their home on Saturday at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Cockhill at 11 am, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.



Charles McGlynn, Cloghan

The death has taken place of Charles McGlynn, Cloghanbeg, Cloghanl. Reposing at his home with Rosary each night at 9 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family time each night from 11 p.m till 10 a.m and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.



Teresa McGonigle, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Teresa McGonigle, Churchtown, Carndonagh, Donegal. Reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Friday, January 13th, at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Kathleen McCauley (née Bonner) Maghereagh, Castlefin

The death has taken place of Kathleen McCauley (née Bonner) Maghereagh, Castlefin, Donegal and formerly of Tiernisk, Castlefin.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Friday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop at 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Medical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11am.



James Friel, Gortnalaragh, Termon

The death has taken place of James Friel, Gortnalaragh, Termon.

Resposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Termon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Mary Connolly (née Ryan) Tipperary and Bundoran

The death has taken place in Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, of Mary Connolly (née Ryan), Farney Bridge, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary/Bundoran.

Reposing at Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 12th January from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 13th at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery,



John Dowling, Westmeath/Roscommon/Lifford

The death has occurred at University College Hospital, Galway of John (Johnny) Dowling, Ex 28th. Battalion, late of Kiltoom, Athlone, Westmeath / Athlone, Roscommon and Lifford.

Requiem Mass today, Friday January 13th, at 1 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



WP Curran, Letterkenny/Dublin

The death has occurred in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, of W.P. “Liam” CURRAN late of

Glenageary, Dublin and Letterkenny.

.Removal Friday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin, arriving for 5pm. Funeral Saturday, after 10am Mass, to Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.



Harry Blake, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Harry Blake late of 50 Upper Main St., Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at his late home from 12 noon on Friday 13th January. Funeral on Sunday 15th January at St Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stony Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

