The weather in Donegal, Friday, January 13th

Today will be very cold with highs of between 3 and 5 degrees with moderate west to north-westerly winds.

There have been showers of sleet and snow around the county this morning and road conditions are difficult in some places.

There will be scattered showers of rain and sleet throughout the day with snow showers mainly on high ground.

A status orange snow and ice warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo is in place until 6pm.