"Careful now!" - Donegal drivers warned

The AA is warning drivers to take it easy and drive with extra care as wintry conditions are making roads treacherous in many areas of Donegal.

Grainne's Gap between Muff and Buncrana and the Lough Salt road between Termon and Carrigart are both impassable. Motorists are advised to used alternative routes.

Roads in Buncrana, Donegal Town and Letterkenny are slippery, with a light covering of snow reported in all three towns.

There is also snow on the Buncrana to Carndonagh road (R238/R244) and N13 between Letterkenny and Ballybofey.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Warning for Snow and Ice for Donegal, as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. That warning remains in place until 6pm tomorrow (Friday), as well as a Status Yellow Warning for Snow and Ice for the rest of the country.