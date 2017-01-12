What's On this weekend in Donegal

Transatlantic Connections Conference, Bundoran

The 4th Transatlantic Connections Conference, which opened last night in Bundoran continues through to Saturday.

The conference, jointly run by Drew Unversity and the Institute of Study Abroad Ireland, looks at links between Ireland and the USA.

More than 150 speakers will explore this year's theme, which is ‘Equality Emerging’, across a range of fields, from history and literature to sport, politics, peace studies and popular culture. There will also be a one-day symposium on Humanities in Medicine, to which professionals working in Irish healthcare are welcome.

Keynote speakers include the Honorable Helen Shores-Lee, from Birmingham Alabama, Brendan Fay, LGBT activist and founder of the ‘St. Pat’s for all’ movement in New York, Donál Donnelly, author of ‘Prisoner 1082’ and subject of documentary ‘The Invisible Man’ and Professor Christine Kinealy, Director of the Great Hunger Institute at Quinnipiac University. Other guest speakers include author Michael Patrick MacDonald, the Derry ‘Bogside Artists’, poet Mary Madec, historian William Roulston, surfer and activist Easkey Britton, and Yeats scholar Dr. Sandra Sprayberry.

There packed programme also includes music, films and more.

Full programme details are on www.taccireland.com.

Beauty and the Beast, Letterkenny

Letterkenny Pantomime Society return to An Grianan Theatre in Letterkenny with “Beauty and the Beast on Saturday.

This is a brand new production which brings a modern twist to the classic tale.

It is a panto packed with laugh out loud comedy, song and dance of the highest standards. With lots of audience participation the cast of Beauty and the Beast have cleverly managed to blend the warmth and humour into the perfect family entertainment show, and at very affordable prices.



The show opens Saturday, January 14th with a matinee performance at 2.30pm, and runs nightly until Saturday 21st at 8pm. Kilmacrennan N.S. will host the 8pm show on Saturday 14th. There will be a matinee performance of Sunday 15th at 5pm (Please note that this is the only show on Sunday) Pieta House will be hosting the Tuesday night show.

Wednesday night will be hosted by Drumoghill N.S. and Friday night by Bonagee F.C. The final show on Saturday 21st is hosted by Scoil Colmcille.

Tickets for all the matinees are a very reasonable €8 each or a family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children can be purchased for €30. Tickets for the evening shows are €15 each or 2 for €25.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office in An Grianan or by calling the box office at 0749120111. Tickets can also be bought on line at angrianan.com.

Northwest Vintage and Heritage Club AGM

The Northwest Vintage and Heritage Club holds it AGM on at 9pm tonight, Thursday, January 12 in Manorhamilton’s Bee Park Community Centre.

All members are requested to attend and new members will be most welcome. More information on the Northwest Vintage and Heritage Club is available from Tommy (087-9489057) or Seán (086-4009070) or Tommy (087-2328319).

Melvin Gaels Million Minutes Project Launch

The Melvin Gaels Million Minutes Project aims to get the whole community to participate in a million minutes of activity in Kinlough, Rossinver, Ballintrillick and Tullaghan over eight weeks. The WHO (World Health Organisation) actually recommend 60 minutes a day for children and 30 minutes a day for adults.

The launch takes place tomorrow night, Friday, January 13 at 8pm in Kinlough Community Centre.

Participant are asked to come along every Friday evening for eigh weeks, to submit a record of their "minutes" for the week - as an individual, a couple, a family or a group. Every entrant will be in a draw that week to win healthy prizes.

Olympian Breege Connolly will be at the launch and there will be a different speaker each Friday night on a health or fitness topic.

Everyone is welcome, young and not so young - it is a free community program supported by the GAA Healthy Clubs Initiative and open to all the community, not just club members. Come every week or just come to the talks you are interested in.

CCÉ

Comhaltas Ceoltoirí Eíreann Frosses Branch present Traditional music session in Mohan’s Bar, Frosses tomorrow night, Friday, January 13th at 9pm. Everyone welcome

Auditions for Sleeping Beauty

Friday 13th January 2017 at St John Bosco Centre from 630pm to 830pm. For children aged 8 years and upwards.

Dunfanaghy Boxing Tournament

Dunfanaghy Boxing Club are holding a tournament in the Ozanam Community Centre in Dunfanaghy on this Saturday the 14th January at 8pm. This promises to be a very exciting nights boxing with the following bouts down for decision (Dunfanaghy Names First) Conor Durning v Matthew Carlin Dunree, Cormac Hall v Josh McDonagh Dunree, Bernie

McDonagh v Brendan O’Hagan Raphoe, Killian Durning v Troy Bell Oakleaf Derry, Adam Hall v Joe Harkin Letterkenny, Bernie McDonagh v Conor Gordon Letterkenny, Odhrán Doogan v Owen Ward Letterkenny, Odhrán McGinley v Martin Conaghey Letterkenny, Ciara Craig v Eimear Byrne Oakleaf Derry, Christina McFadden v Select Opponent, Sean Kelly v Adam Enfield Letterkenny, Seanna Jackson v Michael O’Donnell Letterkenny, Paddy Scott v Cormac Logue Letterkenny, Oisin Wallace Dungloe v Liam McMonagle Raphoe and Danny Boyle Dungloe v Danny Doogan Raphoe. Admission is €8 with under 16’s €5 and everyone is

welcome.

Sliabh Liag Hillwalkers

The first walk of the year is on the Leahan Mountain in Glencolmkille on Saturday, January 14th. An old bog road takes you half way to the summit. Views overlooking Malinbeg, Raithlin,O’Beirne and the coastline, with the backdrop of Sliabh Liag, are spectacular. Meet at the car-park in Carrick at 10.30am or at the “Community Alert” sign lay-by before you get to Malinbeg at 11.00am. All are welcome.