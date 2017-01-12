Cold snap set to continue across Donegal

Many parts of Donegal awoke to snowy scenes and poor road conditions today as the forecasted cold snap affected the north west overnight.



A “Status Orange” weather warning remains in place as Met Eireann predicts the wintry showers will spread across the country today.



They report: “Some showers will bring a risk of thunder, particularly on the coasts of the west and northwest but for a time towards evening to all areas. Temperatures today will be between 3 and 5 degrees at best but feeling colder as westerly winds freshen and veer to the northwest later.”



Motorists are urged to take care as more snow is likely today and tomorrow.

They are also advised to keep up to date with traffic news from Donegal County Council via their website and Facebook page.