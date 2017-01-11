Launch of new Discover Bundoran brochure sees Donegal on a wave of tourism success

Discover Bundoran launched their brand new and improved tourism brochure last Monday night.

The launch was the first ever event to be held in the upstairs room of the new Bundoran Community Centre on Main Street (formerly the AIB Bank). It was attended by local community members, business people and tourism operators from the seaside town.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Bundoran Tourism Officer and editor of the brochure Shane Smyth said, "We are delighted to unveil an even bigger Discover Bundoran brochure for 2017. This year we have 48 pages and have been working closely with the Magh Éne Historical Society to include an historical trail and also a sculpture trail for visitors to follow.

"The brochure contains everything you need to know about what to do, where to stay and where to eat in Bundoran as well as a comprehensive business directory and of course the event guide for the year ahead."

The fantastic cover photo of the brochure was provided by Peter Mayne of Peter Mayne Photography. It shows his nephew Aaran jumping from the diving boards at Roguey. Shane Smyth commented, "We just fell in love with the photograph as soon as we saw it and knew it was the one we wanted to use on this year’s cover. It encompasses Bundoran perfectly – a fun family destination!"

The cover of this year's brochure

The AIB Branch in Ballyshannon sponsored the launch. Gaye Mc Goldrick, Branch Manager, said, “AIB is delighted once again to have the opportunity to sponsor this event and to be associated with the launch of the 2017 Discover Bundoran Brochure. Supporting and working with with local businesses and being part of the local community is an important part of what we do in AIB.”

John O’Connell, Vice Chairman of Discover Bundoran added, "We are looking forward to another great year for Bundoran in 2017. There’s a packed calendar of exciting events and so much to offer the visitor from variety of activities, accommodation and places to eat and drink – Bundoran has something for every member of the family."

The new Discover Bundoran brochure will be available at Bundoran Tourist Office from mid January, online at www.discoverbundoran.com, and will be distributed at the Holiday World exhibitions in Belfast and Dublin at the end of the month.



