Donegal County Council to host civic reception for Seamus Coleman?

A councillor has proposed that Donegal County Council honour International footballer Seamus Coleman by hosting a civic reception for him.

Cllr. Barry O'Neill (FG) put the proposal forward at today's meeting of the Donegal Municipal District committee in Drumlonagher.

Cllr. O'Neill said of the 28-year-old Everton full back, "Seamie's love of Donegal - of Killybegs and of his county, comes out in every interview he does. "It's only fitting that we honour him in this way for his achievements, his leadership and his captaincy of the Irish squad, in which he's doing a great job."

The idea met with unanimous support and the proposal will be put forward to the next full meeting of Donegal County Council in Lifford.